LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As recovery efforts from the March 31 tornadoes that struck central Arkansas continue, representatives from City Center said that volunteers and certain supplies are still greatly in need.

As of Monday, City Center are currently still needing baby items, household items, toiletry items, as well as non-perishable food like soup, macaroni and cheese and canned meats like tuna or chicken.

City Center officials also said that they have found they need at least 100 volunteers per shift. To sign up, visit IBCLR.org.

Here is a complete list of all items currently being accepted at City Center:

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Diapers

Pull-Ups

Wipes

Formula

Baby food

Trash bags

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Bleach

Lysol wipes

Batteries

Flashlights

Phone charger

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Shampoo & conditioner

Soap/body wash

Feminine products

To learn more about City Center including how you can help, visit CityCenterLR.org.