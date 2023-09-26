LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock City Board members voted Tuesday to remove two commissioners from the city’s public housing authority board. The decision, according to the city attorney, is a result of years of management problems, centered around finances.

The city attorney said the chairman and vice-chair of the Metropolitan Housing Alliance have not submitted annual audits since 2018. In addition, the U.S. Department of Housing declared the housing alliance was “troubled” and gave it an assessment score of 40 out of 100. City Attorney Tom Carpenter said these are grounds for removal, and in 6-2 votes, city directors agreed.

Another member of the alliance, Kerry Wright, was able to keep his position, though, as a result of the board’s votes. Wright said in an interview after the meeting that he agreed with the board’s decision to remove two members but keep him on board because he had not been there for the years prior when audits were not submitted.

“I think change is what we needed if we’re going to turn the ship,” Wright said.

Sylvester Smith is the attorney for the Metropolitan Housing Alliance and represented the two commissioners removed Tuesday. Wright represented himself.

Smith said he will immediately appeal the decision to the circuit court.

“I do believe that the court would find that the removal of one and not the others was inappropriate, and potentially for questionable reasons,” he said.

Smith added that his clients were not given a chance to defend themselves properly, because the board didn’t allow them to testify or have witnesses if they wanted to have their own legal representation.

The priority for the housing alliance now will be finding two replacements. Wright said he hopes to see the city directors do that themselves.