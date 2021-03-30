Little Rock city leaders discuss crime, sales tax and more in board meeting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-week recess, the City of Little Rock Board of Directors held a three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting Tuesday night that tackled everything from crime in the city to the mayor’s proposed sales tax increase.

One of the hottest points of the discussion revolved around a presentation by LRPD Chief Kieth Humphrey, who updated directors on current policing efforts to crack down on street racing and violent crimes.

According to the chief, overall crime is down in the city 6% for the first quarter of 2021, a promising start to the new year. But directors still had their concerns as to the safety of the city, with many saying they’ve received calls from constituents worried about the racing, the perceived increase in gun violence, and what is being done to proactively stop crime from happening.

The chief said the department is doing all they can, and criminal justice is a three-pronged system that also includes the judicial and detention branches.

Directors Wright and Hines both suggested that city and state ordinances are changed or new ones introduced to make it easier for police to enforce the law.

City Attorney Thomas Carpenter said he’s working on a caravan ordinance with the chief and mayor that should be introduced shortly.

Also included in the meeting was new information on the sales tax initiative Mayor Frank Scott, JR. first introduced in his state of the city address.

The proposal would permanently increase the city’s sales tax from 9% to 9.625%, raising an estimated $53 million annually for a series of 10-year goals.

Most of the funding would go to things like improvements to War Memorial Park and a new senior center, with other projects including a college savings plan for Little Rock public school students and infrastructure investments.

Reallocations of funding from the tax would come every 10 years with new projects being introduced.

Mayor Scott made sure to mention this funding came in addition to the city’s budget, with two pools to pull from when it came to potential projects.

If OK-ed by the board, the initiative would then head to the citizens for a vote. The full sales tax proposal will be shared via the City of Little Rock’s website.