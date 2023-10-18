LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been a little over six months since the March 31 tornadoes came through the state. The city of Little Rock’s Emergency Management is looking at areas of improvement in handling the next disaster.

At the Little Rock board meeting on Tuesday, Nathan Spicer who is the Emergency Management Specialist went over some of the lessons he says they learned and improvement plans that needed to be made ahead of the next disaster.

Spicer said their emergency management division needs to do a better job of training employees on what the emergency operation center is and what their role is in a disaster.

Spicer said if a fire or police department vehicle is down it can be an issue in a disaster.

“Vehicle utilization is just a hard thing right now as there really is a shortage of vehicles across the country, so we are working with fleet services to identify that,” Spicer said.

Spicer said they’re also working on a written plan for a donations management site after they received close to 500 pallets of supplies.

“I think any organization that receives that amount of supplies is going to have a little bit of a strain on their donations management side of the house so we need to formalize that plan moving forward,” Spicer said.

Spicer said some things they’re working on currently while others might take up to the end of this year to be completed.

He said they learned lessons and what their strengths are. One strength included the process they used to pick up debris which he said was over 500,000 cubic yards that was picked up by the city. He also noted that the formation of LR Cares helped many people.