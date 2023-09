LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – City leaders are set to vote this week on a proposal to level and remove fire station number nine on Shackelford Road.

The fire station was heavily damaged in the March 31 tornado.

Approving the demolition contract is one of the items on the agenda for the Little Rock board of directors when they meet Tuesday night.

The resolution would authorize a contract of up to $87,400 to clear the property.