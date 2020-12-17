Little Rock community activist Dawn Jeffrey arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock community activist Dawn Jeffrey was arrested Thursday morning and is being held on a federal warrant.

In a video streamed to social media, Jeffrey showed a portion of the arrest as she appeared to be pulled over into a parking lot and asked by officers to leave her car.

Jeffrey can be heard on the video asking why she was being arrested, and officers can be heard saying that she had a warrant, which Jeffrey can then be heard questioning.

As she was asking what the warrant is for, police do not respond but can be seen taking the phone, at which point the stream ended.

Booking records at the Pulaski County Detention Center show that Jeffrey was booked Thursday on a felony warrant and was being held for the Arkansas office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives without bond.

Jeffrey has a long history of community activism in the Little Rock area and was a highly visible figure during protests over the summer in the wake of the death of George Floyd.