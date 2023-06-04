LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sunday, families of loved ones lost to gun violence and victims of gun violence are speaking out, hoping no other mother has to bear the same pain.

The group “Mom’s Demand Action” held a special event Sunday, in honor of Gun Violence Awareness Month.

“This is really the topic of our time that we need to address,” local lead for Greater Little Rock Mom’s Demand Action, Anna Morshedi said.

A sea of orange, young and old, raising awareness for one mission, to “stop the violence, stop the gun violence,” said King.

The local chapter of Mom’s Demand Action, gathered with those all over the community to partner together to prevent others from feeling their pain.

“We are a community of survivors. This is something that touches so many members of our community, we know that 120 die from guns in our country every day,” Morshedi said.

Staggering statistics that crush the hearts of many mothers, “being a mom right now, guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in America and so this is something really everyone need to be a part of,” Morshedi stated.

Keyon Neely was shot give times, paralyzed, and was told he would never walk again, but that was the turning point in his life.

That led him to founding the local chapter of Mom’s Demand Action back in 2012.

“That right there when I went to prison and got back out, just to see the continuation of the killing and stuff like that, I just wanted to do something as much as I possibly could,” Neely said.

Ever since then, there have been so many by his side fighting to save one life at a time, by creating jobs in the community.

“Crime is an economic thing, so are trying to get more jobs here in Little Rock, of course the after school programs and things like that, but they need jobs,” Neely said.

As well as partnering with several organizations to end violence.

“We need more people that can get down here on the ground,” Neely stated.

Victims of gun violence, moms, and others join the fight.