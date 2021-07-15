Little Rock Compassion Center in need of help after Sunday storm damage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Compassion Center needs help after Sunday’s storm knocked out power and damaged the shelter.

According to the CEO of the Compassion Center, Pastor William Holloway, most of the electricity is back up and running but some air conditioning units were destroyed.

Holloway says that a third of the building isn’t being cooled, including the kitchen and cafeteria.

Cooks say that it’s cooler outside in the middle of the day and they have started cooking lunches and dinners outside in the parking lot by grilling.

Holloway says there is a great need for meat (including hamburgers and hot dogs), along with other items to grill. Plates, plastic silverware, and bottled water are also needed.

Pastor Holloway says it could be 6 to 8 weeks before the Compassion Center gets new air conditioning units and returns to normal.

Anyone wishing to donate items can reach out to the center by calling 501-296-9114 or by visiting their website.