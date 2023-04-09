LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Volunteers served up a traditional Easter meal of ham, vegetables, potatoes and cobbler at the Little Rock Compassion Center Sunday.

The people being served also received new socks and other gifts.

Preparations for lunch began at 5 A.M. and executive director pastor William Holloway said those in need of a fresh start were welcomed to celebrate the renewal of life this Easter Sunday.

“We’ll feed close to 200 people,” Hollway said. “A lot of people that come in here that are homeless, if it wasn’t for places like this, they’d have no place to eat.”

Pastor Holloway said he was inspired to help the less fortunate in part due to his experience with homelessness as a child.

The Little Rock Compassion Center is in the 3600 block of Roosevelt Road. They are currently in need of hygiene supplies such as shampoo, razors, toothbrushes and toothpaste.