LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched a new mobile-exclusive attractions pass that highlights top attractions around the Capital City.

The free pass is a program that features nearly 40 of Little Rock’s most popular local attractions included within a passport-like format that showcases the best of the city in a mobile-friendly format.

“We’re excited to see travel resuming,” LRCVB President & CEO Gina Gemberling said. “Since early 2020, people were forced to hit pause on their vacation plans, and they have anxiously awaited a return to normalcy and travel,” Gemberling added. “This new, free mobile pass is a great way to enhance the guest experience while in the destination, while we continue to support and promote our hospitality and tourism partners.”

The Little Rock Attractions Pass encourages visitors and residents alike to make the most out of their time in Little Rock and it works as a personal guide for things to see and do around the city.

Users of LRCVB’s attractions pass can check-in at various sites across the city and earn Little Rock-branded swag along the way with tiered incentives with prizes to include stickers, sweepstakes entries, t-shirts and more.

Some of the historic locations around the city that users of the Attractions Pass can check-in at include the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion, Big Dam Bridge, La Petite Roche, The Old Mill, Two Rivers Park and more.

To sign up for the Attractions Pass, visit the landing page, enter your name, phone number and email and check-in using your device’s built-in GPS to start earning prizes.