Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau presents City of Little Rock with check for “Little Rock Cares” COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In an effort to help raise much-needed funds for the City of Little Rock’s “Little Rock Cares” COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) raised $11,442 in a custom tee shirt and facemask sales April-August, 2020 to help provide financial support for city’s relief initiative.

LRCVB partnered with Ink Custom Tees’ Senior Vice President of Business Development Caleb Harris to print and sell 1,111 Big on Little Rock tee shirts available in five colors (River Blue, Allsopp Green, Streetcar Yellow, Pinnacle Pink, Rebsamen Red) and 156 River Blue Big on Little Rock facemasks. All net proceeds went directly to the city’s “Little Rock Cares” COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to help provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for healthcare professionals and first responders, and meals for those in need.

“Little Rock is an amazing community, as evident by $11,442 dollars being raised for this initiative. We help each other in times of need, and this assistance has been critical for our city,” said Gretchen Hall, LRCVB president & CEO. “We felt our new Big on Little Rock campaign truly exhibits local pride and could help a very worthy cause. Fortunately, our friends and families agreed in that nearly 1,300 items were sold,” she added.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said, “The purchase of these custom Big on Little Rock shirts and facemasks has provided greatly appreciated money for the ‘Little Rock Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. Support of this further unites Little Rock in our resolve to take care of one another, especially during these challenging times.” He added, “We appreciate the LRCVB’s desire to help, as well as the partnership with Ink Custom Tees. We are also extremely grateful for the way Little Rock residents have shown their commitment to help each other.”

The World Central Kitchen partnered with the City of Little Rock, Little Rock School District, Pulaski County Special School District, Clinton Foundation, Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and the Central Arkansas Library System to prepare, pack, and distribute meals to school children, seniors, families, and others in need. These partners and local volunteers prepared and distributed more than 680,000 meals in Little Rock and other locations across Pulaski County.

The following PPE equipment has been in great demand for local healthcare professionals and first responders who continue to fight on the COVID-19 frontlines: N95 masks, protective/patient gowns, nitrile exam gloves (all sizes) and medical face shields.

The City of Little Rock’s finance department has overseen all “Little Rock Cares” COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund contributions and donations.