Little Rock crews working hard to clear roads

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock road crews have been at it non-stop since about Tuesday and city officials said they will continue to do so in to the weekend to make sure roads are safe.

Now that the snow has stopped falling, the recovery of the roads can begin, some places have been reporting being able to see the pavement.

Little Rock crews have been working around the clock the past couple days trying to allow for safe passage on roadways. The director of public works for Little Rock Jon Honeywell says crews will continue to do so until roads are clear.

“There’s still quite a few of them that are snow-covered and we’re gonna be addressing those into the night tonight and most of the day tomorrow,” said Honeywell.

Honeywell says a lot of the time mother nature will assist in the clearing of roadways.

Main roads remain the focus and when those main roads are finally clear crews will move on to secondary streets and neighborhoods connected to those roads, but officials still recommend staying off the streets.