LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – May is National Smile Month!

The staff at Leap Kids Dental thought it would be a really good time to teach young children the importance of having a healthy smile.

Staff met up with students at Rockefeller Early Childhood Education Center and made learning about dental hygiene fun.

Dentists say it’s never too soon to start taking care of your teeth.

“It’s important to go ahead and see a pediatric dentist by the time the first tooth appears or by the first birthday, whichever one comes first,” Dr. Emily Cheek said.

Students learned why it’s important to brush twice a day and to make sure they eat the right foods to keep their smile healthy.