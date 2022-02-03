LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Icy conditions and freezing temperatures didn’t stop motorists from hitting Little Rock roads Thursday, even as sleet continued to fall.

Maceo Brooks has to travel around for his job. As a city plow driver for more than 10 years, he knows Little Rock roads by heart. He says this winter storm isn’t even close to the worst he’s seen, but it’s still a good idea for neighbors to stay home.

“I think last year was worse than this,” Brooks said. “But now, you’re better off at home because this has ice in it. It sleeted first, so it makes the road real slippery.”

While Brooks works for 12 hours shifts at a time, he isn’t the only motorist on the road.

Mark “Agave” Tony decided to brave the area Thursday afternoon. A Chicago native, he knows a thing or two about ice and says his only concern came on a hill.

“I just came off of one and I couldn’t even stop my brakes,” he explained. “The weather is, it’s real sleek but I’m swinging in this Audi I’m telling you!”

With roads staying frozen overnight as temperature dip below freezing, he has some advice for drivers: “Don’t panic. Don’t drive too fast.”