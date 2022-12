LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The City of Little Rock announced Friday night the closing of one of the temporary emergency shelters due to a burst pipe in the building.

According to city officials, the East Little Rock Community Center was closed after the problem was identified.

Officials say that all individuals who were in the shelter were relocated to area hotels until the extreme cold weather event is over.

Anyone needing additional assistance can contact The Van at 501-955-3444.