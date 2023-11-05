LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The family of a Little Rock teenager who died following a shooting last week are asking the public for help finding justice and ending violence among young people in central Arkansas.

16-year-old Semaje O’Neil died after being shot on October 27 near the intersection of Baseline and Chicot Road.

A 9-year-old child was among several others injured in that shooting.

Members of Semaje’s family joined Arkansas Stop the Violence for a press conference at Fellowship Baptist Church to ask for the public’s help in solving the case.

Corvella Crutchfield/godmother of Semaje O’Neil said that anyone who knows anything should come forward with information.

“So, if you know anything, we just ask that you come forward and just provide that information, call in, send a tip, do something, cause he was loved, just like y’all live your kids, we love kids and they do matter.”

The shooting happened Friday, October 27 just before 5 p.m. when a total of five people were injured.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.