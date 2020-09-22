Little Rock family making funeral arrangements for 24-year-old who was shot and killed by step-grandfather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– A family is making funeral arrangements for a young man who was murdered in Little Rock Sunday night.

Little Rock Police arrested Vincent Mitchell for the death of Nicholas Taylor, 24, after investigators say he shot his step-grandson multiple times. He is charged with 2nd-degree murder.

We talked to Taylor’s family who says there is no excuse for what he did and now they want to know why Mitchell pulled the trigger.

“I’ve been with him ever since he came into this world,” said Paul Williams, Taylor’s grandfather.

For the past few days, Williams says he has sat in his living room reminiscing about his grandson.

“It hurts. It’s going to take part of my life because that was my little boy,” said Williams.

Williams says it has been a difficult week without Taylor and that he leaves behind a 16-year-old brother.

“The easy way is to just hurt somebody and take a life, but that is not the answer. That is not the answer,” Williams said.

We interviewed other members of the family who also say his life was taken to soon.

“How are you going to kill your own grandchild? Was it that serious? Nothing is that serious,” said Joycelyn Cooksey, Taylor’s cousin.

She says she wonders what life without him will look like now that he is gone.

“I just can’t believe he’s not here anymore. I’m not going to hear that voice, I’m not going to see that smile,” said Cooksey.

Police say they are still working to figure out why Mitchell would shoot the 24-year-old but family says they will make sure he gets justice.

“I’m going to miss him. There’s a God and he is going to give me the strength and the people around will give me strength to make it through,” said Williams.

Mitchell is being held at the Pulaski County Jail.

Family says Taylor’s funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Superior Funeral Services.