Little Rock family mourning loss of teenager as deputies investigate car crash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock family is mourning the loss of their loved one after the 14-year-old boy died in a car crash earlier this week.

Saline County Deputies responded to a call about a fatal car accident, and when they got here they found three teenagers in a car.

“Tore a piece of my heart out, and he was my baby.” Cindy Ortiz, mother of teen killed. “Momma can I get this, momma I love you, I miss you… I’m going to miss all that.”

Deputies say early Tuesday morning they responded to a one-car fatal crash on White Oak Pond and Chicot.

They found three teenagers in the car, two were critically injured, two 14 year old boys and one 12-year-old girl.

14-year-old Zayne Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s really hard. I’m still in shock. I still don’t believe my sons gone.” said Ortiz

Deputies say the 12-year-old had been reported as a runaway to Little Rock police, and the car belonged to her parents.

“I want justice for my son,” Ortiz said.

The family hopes who they say is driver will face charges.

“I want people to remember him smiling all the time, the kind person that he was… everybody loved him,” Ortiz said.