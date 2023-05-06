LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Along with warmer temperatures, the Little Rock Farmers Market returned to the River Market Pavilions for its 48th season on Saturday.

The market features features farmers, locally prepared foods, arts and crafts, and other vendors from around the Natural State.

Vendor Nadia McKoy said that the energy at the market is wonderful.

“We have all types of different business owners out here doing different things and everybody and the energy is so wonderful.”

Another vendor at the market, Monica Gowie said that in addition to the food, the Farmers Market is a great place for kids and dogs.

“A lot of fresh produce, bakery things, clothes, you name it,” Gowie said. “It’s a wonderful to bring your dogs or children to get out and experience a lot of new things.”

The Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. It is sponsored by the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.