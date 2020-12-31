Little Rock finds way to help police dispatchers with fireworks violation calls

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The city of Little Rock has created a temporary e-mail account to deal with all of the non-emergency reports of fireworks violations within city limits.

Little Rock Police Department’s Communication Division becomes overwhelmed with non-emergency and 9-1-1 calls each year, so the city has taken steps by setting up the e-mail account of LRPDFireworksViolations@littlerock.gov to hopefully relieve some of the pressure.

Citizens can use the email to report nuisance fireworks violations.

This e-mail account will be active Thursday until Friday morning. E-mails received through this account will be reviewed by Communications Division personnel and assigned to a Little Rock Police Officer. The Officer will check the area for potential fireworks violations but will not make direct contact with the reporting party.

Those who wish to speak directly to a police officer concerning a fireworks violation, should contact the Communications Division on our non-emergency line of 501-371-4829.

People attempting to contact Communications via the non-emergency line should be aware that the anticipated heavy call load and priority given to 9-1-1 calls, will significantly increase the answer time.

Any fireworks violations that involve injury to a person or damage to property should be reported immediately via 9-1-1.

