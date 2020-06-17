Little Rock fire crews rescue boy from ditch

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Scary moments for a young boy who rode his bike into a ditch.

It happened on Tuesday at War Memorial Park on Stadium Drive.

The impact was so hard that it broke the front end of the bike. Officials say the little boy is expected to be okay.

“That was the original call we thought that a child was trapped,” Captain Weaver said with The Little Rock Fire Department said.

Crews worked for several minutes to rescue a young boy from a ditch.

“He came over the peak of the hill not realizing there was a ditch on the other side. He thought he was just going to go over the hill and cross over and when he hit the ditch it was just an immediate drop,” Captain Weaver said.

The young boy was pulled from the ditch and put in an ambulance. Several people were standing by.

“The mother was watching so it has to be terrifying for her,” he said.

There were also several trucks with pumps and a heavy rescue crew on the scene. The battalion chief was also there ready to help.

Crews are just glad the situation wasn’t much worse.

“The bicycle was broken, they were making sure he wasn’t tangled in the bicycle. We had some guys working on the patient making sure he was okay,” Captain Weaver said.

Officials says the little boy was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for evaluation.