Little Rock fire crews working hard to put out recycle center fire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There was a black cloud that was visible for miles, a black chimney of smoke that led to one of the largest structure fires Little Rock has seen this year.

Captain Jason Weaver was one of those firefighters who raced to Goldman Recycling just West of the Little Rock Airport.

“Started getting multiple calls at 5:00 this afternoon,” Weaver said.

What he found when he arrived was a warehouse engulfed in flames that was drawing closer to its next-door neighbor.

“That initial building where the fire was is a total loss,” Weaver said.

Weaver says a delivery truck driver was one of those who spotted the flames – dropping off supplies when the fire sparked.

“Stopped to smoke a cigarette, starting feeling some heat, and another employee ran out and told him get away from the building”

The flames quickly spread to tractors and trucks out back, adding fuel to the fire.

“Had some propane tanks that were exploding,” Weaver said.

As for the neighboring Budweiser plant, thanks to the massive amount of fire crews, it was saved, and no injuries were reported.

“10 engines, four trucks, two battalion chiefs, our operations chief,” Weaver said, “It’s going to be really hard to get those plastics put off.”

Goldman was destroyed within a matter of hours with nothing left but smoke.