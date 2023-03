LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Crews with the Little Rock Fire Department battled a house fire near UA Little Rock Sunday.

According to officials with the LRFD, the fire happened around 3:30 p.m. at a house in the 5100 block of West 31st St.

LRFD officials said that no injuries have been reported, but 6 people were in the home at the time.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.