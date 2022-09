LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Fire Department said that a train derailed the tracks Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said that the derailment happened around 11 a.m. at Arch and 65th Street. Officials said that the train barely slipped off the tracks. There were no injuries or spills in this incident, officials said.

The fire department said they are checking for possible leaks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.