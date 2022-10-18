LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With it being the first frost this year, people will be turning on those heaters, and firefighters are gearing up for the uptick in calls.

As the temperatures start to dip, Captain of the Little Rock Fire Department, Jacob Lear-Sadowsky said they see an increase in calls.

He talked about different measures that people can take when it comes to heaters and chimneys in the house.

Here in Little Rock, we are experiencing freezing weather, and that means people turning on heaters and using chimneys for the first time.

Firefighters said they are getting ready for the uptick in calls, and they gave some tips to avoid them getting called out to your home.

“One thing we recommend is to have your heat and air serviced once a year by a licensed professional but to not forget about those chimneys. Those chimneys need to be inspected as well. We do see a rise in chimney fires as people start to use them this time of year,” said Lear-Sadowsky.

Lear-Sadowsky said when it comes to working in these temperatures.

“When you come out of the fire, a very super, heated environment coming out to a super cold environment, we put fires out in Little Rock with water, so when you come out sometimes that water will freeze to your gear, so keeping the air valves thawed out is important,” stated Lear-Sadowsky.

Captain Lear-Sadowsky also recommended you have a working smoke detector on all levels of your home, as well as a carbon monoxide detector.