Little Rock flooding preps announced by mayor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas River is expected to crest Wednesday June 5 at 29 feet.

That's according to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., who briefed reporters Thursday afternoon on the river flooding.

Mayor Scott says the city's Public Works Department has assembled sandbags which are available for anyone who may need them.

He also stated the safety reminder "turn around don’t drown."

Also speaking at the news conference was Jon Honeywell, Director of Public Works, who confirmed the river's crest next week will not be a record. However, he said it’s the highest since the navigation system was put into place.

Honeywell said out in The Ranch area on the city's west side, there could be flooding but it's not expected. Closer to downtown, Rebsaman Park Road is already under water, he said. Honeywell added that Jessie Road could flood (it’s a warehouse district, and no buildings should be flooded).

The ballfields at Junior Deputy Park (off Cantrell Road) will be under water, he added, and said they have sandbagged there. He said the parking lot in the Cajun's Wharf area will see water but no buildings there would. He added that the Episcopal Collegiate School campus will NOT be impacted.

Honeywell told reporters that downtown's Riverfront Park has some water in it and some parts are closed. He said Richland Park Road could have water but not inside homes.

These city roads are closed by the flooding:

Rebsamen Park Road (including Murray Park and the Rebsamen Golf Course)

River Mountain Road

Riverfront Drive and Cottondale Drive will close Friday (they will be doing some levee improvements there and that’s why they will close)

Overlook Road at Rebsamen Park Road.

These pedestrian bridges are closed:

President Clinton Bridge

Big Dam Bridge

Two Rivers Park Bridge

Sandbagging operations continue at the J. E. Davis Public Works operation facility. The public can pick them up there from 6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. The address is 3313 J. E. Davis Dr., Little Rock, AR 72209.

A second sandbag location at War Memorial Park will be in operation later today (it will be sand and sandbags that you have to fill).

City officials also addressed flooding from storms on Wednesday night. They said the Riverdale gates are closed to not allow the river to get in. With last night's heavy rain, the pump system was not able to keep up with pumping the water out of the area back into the river (not the river backing into the city).

Matt Burks, with the city's Emergency Management Department shared a phone number to call for reporting property damage from the flooding. It's 918-4397.

Residents are urged to call Public Works Operations at 501-918-3600 if they believe their home or business will need sandbags.

Anyone living in or near flooded areas have been urged to check the City of Little Rock website (https://www.littlerock.gov/) and check the link to View the Corps of Engineers Inundation Forecast.

Remember "Turn Around, Don't Drown." If you see a street or area closed, do not move nor remove barriers to access the closed street or area.

Watch today's full news conference by clicking the video above.