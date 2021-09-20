Little Rock Food Truck festival back for 10th year, aims to be more environmentally friendly

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic the Main Street Food Truck Festival in Little Rock is gearing up to celebrate its 10th year.

In addition to great food, this year’s organizers are focusing on making the event more sustainable.

The festival has teamed up with Food Loops, an Arkansas-based sustainability solutions company to ensure that 85 to 90 percent of trash from the event will be recycled.

“All the waste that has been typically generated here in the past has gone to a landfill. we stand in between the landfill to make sure it has a second and a third life,” Michael Kraus said.

One of the big changes you’ll notice is that all the food trucks will be using compostable products and no styrofoam or plastic.

The Main Street Food Truck Festival is taking place downtown on Saturday, October 2 from 10 am to 8 pm.