LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In a record-breaking year of homicides for the city, the Little Rock Police Department loses its second interim chief in just six months.

Interim Chief Wayne Bewley announced on Wednesday that he would be retiring, adding that he would be going on to accept another job opportunity.

“I am forever grateful to the City of Little Rock. With that being said, it is time to move on to the next chapter of my life,” Bewley said in a statement.

Bewley’s announcement comes in the middle of the ongoing search for a permanent replacement for the previous chief, Keith Humphrey, who retired in May. Crystal Young-Haskins, the previous interim chief, resigned in June.

Zac Farley, President of Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, expressed how integral leadership was for the department.

“Any agency… you need your top-level leaders,” Farley said.

Farley said he believes the turnover is not indicative of the department, but rather other opportunities for those who have filled this role this year.

“I don’t think that’s really anything bad on the police department,” Farley said. “Chief Bewley — he’s had a long, distinguished career with the police department.”

Current assistant chief, Heath Helton, will be the next to take up the interim position on Dec. 3, with Bewley’s last day being Dec. 16.