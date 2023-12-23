LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local fraternity alumni chapter is doing its part to help people keep warm this winter, along with some help.

The Little Rock chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi and the Kappa League Youth Program delivered dozens of brand-new coats to the Watershed Family Resource Center on Springer Blvd Friday.

One hundred and thirty coats were given out during the kappa coat drive.

The Kappa League youth programs include young people from 7th to 12th grade who teamed up with their kappa advisors.

Kamorean Matthews of the Little Rock Kappa League said that it feels good seeing that they are doing good for the community.

“Ever since I’ve been in Little Rock Kappa League, I’ve heard about community service,” Matthews stated. “So to be able to come with our mentors the Little Rock alumni chapter, it definitely feels good and seeing that we’re doing good and people are appreciating that we’re doing good, it feels good.”

The group will also be delivering Christmas gifts to local shelters this holiday season.