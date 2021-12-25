Little Rock group gives out hundreds of Christmas meals for people in need

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A Little Rock organization spent Saturday feeding hundreds of people in need in a yearly Christmas event.

The Little Rock Compassion Center has done this service for the past 23 years.

“We’re expecting around 200 for supper,” said Pastor William Holloway, the Compassion Center’s CEO. “No matter what the conditions are, we’ve kept it open.”

Volunteers served holiday favorites, including a tasty dessert for people who attended.

“If it wasn’t for places like this, these people would be out there fighting over crumbs,” Holloway said. “That wouldn’t be a good thing for anyone to do.”

Holloway said people in the community can help even when it’s not the Christmas season.

“We always need volunteers,” Holloway said. “We always need donations, clothing and coats and stuff like that.”

For Christmas day, even a simple meal can make a difference.

“These people are somebody’s children,” Holloway said. People who want to give to the LR Compassion Center can do so through this link.