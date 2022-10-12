LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A no-cost opportunity for women to develop political and civic leadership skills takes place in Little Rock Saturday.

The half-day event is being hosted by All in Together with Family Promise of Pulaski County to provide civic engagement training and tools to help women develop civic leadership skills.

The program will include panel discussions with local leaders, including Little Rock Vice Mayor Kathy Webb and Gov. Asa Hutchinson Chief of Staff Alison Williams. A presentation on how to vote in Arkansas in 2022 is scheduled, as are breakout sessions by local nonprofits, interactive training and tabling from local partners.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Family Promise of Pulaski County, 721 S Cumberland in Little Rock.