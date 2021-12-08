Little Rock group to host virtual event with Moderna vaccine researcher

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The public is invited to hear one of the leading researchers of the Moderna vaccine at a virtual event on Friday.

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett will be speaking virtually with FOX 16’s Donna Terrell on Friday at 11 a.m.

To sign up for the virtual discussion you can go to the Little Rock Water Reclamation website.

The event is sponsored by the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority’s Women of Water, also known as WOW.

The utility created WOW to encourage more women to seek stem careers.

Chief Legal Officer Jean Block says that participants will be inspired by Corbett’s message.