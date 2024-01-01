LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As many people enjoy the new year, some are already beginning their resolutions by working out inside a new gym in downtown Little Rock.

Braylon Graves is the owner and trainer of BFit Training Gym on Scott Street near 17th and Main which he said is already seeing new people come to the gym and expects to see more throughout the month of January.

“We’re always ready and prepared for more attendance around the first of the year,” he said. “I know everyone has their New Year’s resolutions they want to get in the gym.”

Graves said his biggest thing with training others is to teach them about accountability.

“What I do is I stay on top of my clients by providing great workouts for them and meal plans,” he explained.

He said he has around 40 clients and expects to see 20 new clients this month.

Jazz Avery is one of Graves’ new clients and she said she wants to work on herself this year not for outside appearances because it’s more important about how you feel on the inside.

“At first I was a little unsure, but I learned he will work with you and meet you where you’re at,” Avery said. “If you work out it helps your mental health and spirituality. I feel like I had to start somewhere.”

Michita Merriweather, who said she has been working out for years, said it’s the gym environment that drew her in.

“The people around me and Braylon himself plus the motivation keeps me coming back,” Merriweather said.

Graves said he tries to make sure every client, even on their first day at the gym, feel like they’re a part of a gym family and have friendships.

“I know it can be intimidating so what I do as the trainer is try to ease that nerve out of them to get them through the workout as best as possible,” Graves said.

“I feel like I have grown just in the brief sessions I have been here and the atmosphere is so positive and motivating,” Avery said.

Avery said her New Year’s resolution is to be consistent with working out and Merriweather said she wants to be consistent with eating healthier.

Graves said he tries to provide the best workouts and meal plans so everyone can accomplish their goal this new year.

“I push everybody to stay consistent with whatever you start,” he said.

Graves said anyone interested can go to his website or come by the gym located at 1715 Scott Street in Little Rock.