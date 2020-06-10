Little Rock health clinic offers free COVID testing to rural areas in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With the number of positive COVID-19 cases increasing over the last week the need for testing is vital, especially for more rural areas of Arkansas, which is why local Community Health Centers around the state are joining together to expand testing for the novel coronavirus by offering free testing for everyone.

The clinic CEO says 12 clinics are offering free screenings to those in the hard to reach areas of our state.

“That’s just a top priority but also to decrease the number of positive cases that’s why we are very proactive instead of being reactive to ensuring that everyone regardless of their social-economic status have access to testing service,” said LaShannon Spencer the CEO of Community Health Centers for Arkansas.

Testing will be offered in tents, vehicles, or in special rooms to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines.