Little Rock Hospitals Focus on Safety Following Knife Attacks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock is still on high alert following a series of stabbing deaths. The revelation that four knife attacks could all be related caused local hospitals to double down on security.

The attacks have people scared for their safety. Three of the four attacks were fatal, and they happened over a series of dates and locations spanning from August to just a few weeks ago.

LRPD also confirms that all attacks happened between the hours of 1 am and 4 am, a time when healthcare workers are coming and going from their jobs at local hospitals.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital released a memo Friday detailing their increased security measures. Efforts include expanded shuttle coverage overnight, a dedicated outside security patrol on the night shift, added patrols from local law enforcement, and the tracking of staff members on security cameras as they come and go from their cars.

UAMS also released a reminder to their staff that there is a “buddy system” already in place. Staff members have always been able to request an officer or security guard walk them to their car. The memo reminders staff to be careful and request the service if needed.

So far, there haven’t been any updates in the stabbing cases, but LRPD has received multiple tips from community members following the safety alerts earlier this week.