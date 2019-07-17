Little Rock hosts Public Safety Summit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is no secret that Central Arkansas sees a fair share of violent crime. Wednesday, different law enforcement agencies came together to discuss how they are tackling this issue.

The City of Little Rock hosted the Public Safety Summit. City and police officials say overall violent crime had been reduced in the past two years, but there is still work to be done.

At the meeting, the city praised the ShotSpotter system. It helps police get to shootings almost immediately after they happen.

They also announced grants they have applied for. One would fund Central Arkansas’s own gun lab system instead of relying on the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

“We think with a grant out there that we hope to get that will allow us the opportunity to purchase our own machine. With that, we will become a center for the whole Central Arkansas area. It will be available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week,” LRPD Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley explained.

The city will learn if they got the grant in October.

City leaders say the multiple different agencies meet often, but this is the first time in a public forum. Their main goal in these partnerships is to help propel Central Arkansas forward.

“We realize we have to continue our efforts to reduce violent crime. We understand that. We are committed to doing that,” LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey said.

The city hopes to make this an annual event.