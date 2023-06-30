LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – When it’s hot, it is enforced to drink water to stay hydrated and stay out of the direct sun.

The pool or a splash pad is a perfect place for kids while parents get in too or find some shade.

FOX 16’s Gary Burton JR went out to the splash pad at Crump Park in Little Rock and did exactly that.

He says he didn’t want to get wet, but says the kids made him do it.

One of the kids told Gary, “I bet you won’t go under that bucket and stay under there until water drops on you.”

The bucket she is referring to is once at the splash pad that sways back and forth while it fills up with water. It eventually tips over and spills the gallons.

Gary says he didn’t take the challenge lightly as the little girl called him out in front of dozens of kiddos at the park.

In his jeans and polo shirt, Gary walked through water obstacles to get in position for the bucket to spill.

Before Gary was challenged, while he was dry, he just wanted to see how hot the kids thought it was.

Their answers were:

• “It is like a thousand degrees, and I’m gone turn into a burnt biscuit.”

• “It’s making me blacker by the second.”

• “It’s so hot, man I’m turning into a red lobster.”

• “It’s so hot when yo mama told you to go outside and play, all you saw was fire.”

Gary met a little friend who was dripping wet after being doused with water. Prior to his agreeing to be dumped with water, he gave his friend a hug.

This was the wettest he planned to get until he had to stand up for himself and win the bet.

After a countdown, “3…2…1,” SPLASH!!

Gary proved the kids wrong.