LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock man is pushing for action after he said a Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy took no action in a recent shooting.

The shooting happened the day before Thanksgiving near University Avenue and Colonel Glenn. Scott Pitcock said his car was hit with a bullet because of a nearby shooting. It left a bullet in the car, and though he walked away unharmed, he said he was shaken.

Pitcock said he and the deputy were driving beside each other when they passed the shooting, and his car was shot. He said at that point, the deputy drove off.

“He kept going, didn’t follow to make sure I was okay,” Pitcock said. “I didn’t see him pull in anywhere to regroup.”

Pitcock said the deputy left him with nowhere to go prior to driving past the shooting.

”There’s so much more than just not responding,” he said. “I feel like that officer kept me from fleeing.”

Pitcock said as he was driving up to the initial shooting scene, he tried to avoid passing it, but was not able to.

“He had swung around to my left, he was keeping pace with me,” Pitcock said. “I was trying to get over to the left-hand lane to get away from the shooting. I tried to slow down, I tried to speed up… I couldn’t.”

Pitcock said once he got home and noticed where the bullet hit his car, he started thinking about how the situation could have been much worse.

“One millisecond, two milliseconds more, that could have went through my windshield,” he said. “It was headed toward where I would have been at in the car.”

A spokesperson for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy is on administrative leave for taking no action in a shooting. Additionally, an internal investigation has been opened. The spokesperson declined to provide any further comments or details at this time.