LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock man welcomed his wife and children back from war-torn Gaza following more than a month of wondering if they would make it out alive.

Ramiz Younis has been in Arkansas while his family was visiting relatives in Gaza. When Hamas attacked and Israel retaliated, it made it difficult for his family to leave, especially for his wife who has a green card instead of U.S. citizenship.

The State Department told them they were working to get their names on a list of people permitted to leave Gaza, but after nine trips to the border, the best his wife, Folla Saqer, was told was that her children could cross the border into Egypt, but she could not.

Tuesday, tucking in her 9-month-old daughter, Zaina, next to her two-year-old son, Zain, Folla Saqer said where they were a week ago feels unreal.

“No safe. No safe any place,” Saqer said in her limited English.

Visiting family in Gaza turned into a nightmare when gunfire and bombings started on Oct. 7. She knows at least two of her friends were killed but has stopped looking at the news in fear her family’s name may appear on a list of dead.

“It was like a death sentence for everybody in Gaza,” Saqer said as her husband translated. “Assume you’re dead. Bakeries, schools and hospitals were bombed.”

Her lifeline was her husband Ramiz Younis in Arkansas, and he relied on his local congressman and U.S. Department of State for help.

Congressman French Hill chairs the Congressional Task Force on American Hostages and Americans Wrongfully Detained Abroad. He said on Tuesday, roughly 20 Americans are still held hostage by Hamas and hundreds more Americans trying to exit the Rafah gate.

“This happens more frequently than I think people know that we have to get constituents out of a troubled situation abroad,” Hill said.

Saqer waited for her name to be added to the list of American citizens able to leave Gaza for weeks, but with just a stamp proving she was waiting for a replacement green card on her passport, it wasn’t happening.

“If we waited probably, we would be until this moment just waiting,” Ramiz Younis said. “She took a risk.”

On her tenth trip to the border at Rafah, Younis and Saqer decided if she had to resort to trickery she would. She said told border officials she was only bringing her children to their father on the other side of the border, but on following steps of getting through, Saqer changed her story, insisting she go through with infant and toddler children. The risk paid off.

After a few days in Cairo, all three boarded got on a plane and landed in Dallas where Younis celebrated with them a reunion he was unsure he’d ever experience.

FOX 16 News first brought viewers their story on Nov. 1. At that time Younis said, “My biggest fear of course is getting the bad news which I am expecting every moment.”

“I feel a huge, huge relief,” he said on Tuesday

The same day, the Younis family of four met with Congressman Hill and members of his staff about how the evacuations could be improved now and in the future.

“We will do everything we can to advocate for a smoother process,” Congressman Hill said following the meeting.

He added he hopes the war comes to a quick end stating, “The situation in Gaza in appalling.”

This Younis family still has loved ones in Gaza they have been unable to communicate with for weeks. They say food, water, shelter, and electricity are all problems there with colder Fall temperatures also adding to the troubles. They pray the conflict ends soon.

“Sometimes when I see my kids, okay, they’re fine now,” Younis said. “They’re good, but I know there are tens of thousands of kids like them in Gaza.”

On Thanksgiving week, the Younis family remembered what all they have to be thankful for, much more than where most of them just were.

“I’m still thinking this is like a dream,” Saqer said. “All of this was.”