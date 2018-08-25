Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - When life sets you back, you find a way forward one step at a time.

Kaylon Daniels' leg was crushed during a crane accident last week at AFCO Steel in Little Rock.

"He went to pick up another end and another end is coming up in the air and I am trying to stop him," says Daniels.

Daniels says the beam being lifted by the crane went down crushing parts of his leg taking a chunk of his leg muscle.

"It's very depressing. I wake up seeing beams falling on me, I can't sleep at night," says Daniels.

For now the 22-year-old says he can't stand long because he could develop blood clots.

Daniels says all of this could have been prevented.

"He didn't see me because he was on in his phone. He was trying to operate the [crane] and he was in his phone," says Daniels.

Daniels work at AFCO is temporary, he's employed through a temp agency.

AFCO officials released the following statement:

We strive to make W&W|AFCO Steel’s workplace as safe as possible. Any injury on the job that occurs here is carefully reviewed to determine how the accident happened, but first we have trained people to administer first aid and make sure the injured individual receives prompt and appropriate medical treatment. In this case, we believe this was done, the injured individual was transported to a hospital and is receiving professional care. This injury is covered by worker's compensation insurance, which should pay the medical bills incurred and provide all other benefits to which this gentleman is entitled under that law. On a personal note, we hope he recovers fully and without any lasting effects from the injury. We have investigated the accident and taken appropriate action to prevent this from happening again, which we cannot comment on further because it involves a personnel matter. Work place accidents are never acceptable and the company through training and supervision is taking steps on a daily basis to protect our employees from injury on the job.

Daniels says his injured leg could prevent him from working again but for now he's taking life one day at a time.