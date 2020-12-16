LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansan Cliff Prowse took third place in the ‘Most Talented Beard in America’ competition.
Prowse is a self-employed musician and founder of the Little Rock-based music and arts festival, Yadaloo. He now walks away with $5,000 and more acclaim for his talent, along with a fantastic beard.
Men’s grooming company Wahl asked men with beards to submit a video of themselves to show off their talent. Wahl chose the top 10, then the public voted to choose the top 3 finalists.
LATEST POSTS:
- Man with chainsaw steals McDonald’s meal, chases manager in parking lot
- COVID-19 in Arkansas: State has the highest-recorded single day of deaths at 58
- Camp Pendleton Marine frees trapped toddler from burning car
- MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league
- Little Rock man takes third place as “Most Talented Beard in America”