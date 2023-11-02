LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man’s wife and children trapped in Gaza made their eighth attempt to exit the country overnight but were once again turned away.

Ramiz Younis said early Thursday that officials on the Palestinian side of the Rafah border would not let his wife out of the country because her name was not on the list of American citizens. This news came as the first Americans were able to cross into Egypt on Wednesday.

Officials would have let his 2-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter, both American citizens, leave the country, Younis said, but not their mother, since she only has a green card.

Younis has been in Little Rock while is wife and children were visiting relatives. He has already filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Government as a “last resort” to save his family from the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Justin Eisele, the attorney for Younis, described the idea of the family making it to the border only to be denied “unimaginable torture.”

“To have your wife and children at the border only to be turned away is unimaginable torture,” Eisele said. “We will continue to pursue all legal and political solutions to this nightmare of a situation.”

Speaking to FOX 16 News Wednesday, Younis said he was constantly concerned for the safety of his family, warning that there was “no place safe in Gaza, in whole of Gaza.”