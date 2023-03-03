LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Preparation for the Little Rock Marathon will cause some roads to be closed Friday and Saturday for race weekend.

Officials with the Little Rock Marathon said that many roads will be closed in Little Rock to prepare for the races on Saturday and Sunday.

Race officials explained that the race will use a system of rolling closures, meaning that as runners approach, the roads close. There will also be hard closures of some roads.

They also said that the race will use a similar map as the previous two years.

Friday, March 3

9:00 a.m. HARD CLOSURE: LaHarpe Blvd. will close in both directions, from State Street to President Clinton Avenue. LaHarpe from State to President Clinton will remain closed until Sunday, March 5 at approximately 10 p.m.



Saturday, March 4

4 a.m. Cumberland northbound at Second Street | Reopens approx. 8:30 a.m.



5 a.m. Markham both east and westbound at Scott Street | Reopens approx. 8:30 a.m. Second Street east and westbound at Scott Street | Reopens approx. 8:30 a.m.



5:30 a.m. President Clinton Avenue westbound at Ottenheimer/Rock | Reopens approx. 8:30 a.m. Second Street westbound at Rock Street | Reopens approx. 8:30 a.m.



6 a.m. Main, Louisiana and Center streets northbound at Markham Street | Reopen approx. 2:00 p.m. Main northbound at Second Street | Reopens approx. 2 p.m. Markham Street from Center to Cumberland | Reopens approx. 1 p.m. Broadway Bridge southbound to Cantrell Road | Reopens approx. 2 p.m.

7 a.m. Chester Street exit from I-630 – both east and westbound | Reopens approx. 9:30 a.m.



Sunday, March 5

4 a.m. Barrels, cones on Cantrell from Junior Deputy to Chester | Reopens conclusion of race Cumberland northbound at Second Street | Reopens approx. 9 a.m.



5 a.m. Cones on 3rd/Markham from Barton to Kavanaugh | Reopens as course clears Cones on Riverfront Drive, northbound | Reopens as course clears Cantrell Hill eastbound curb lane from Lookout to Cedar Hill | Reopens approx. 3 p.m. Markham from Center to Cumberland | Reopens approx. 11 a.m. Markham both east and westbound at Scott Street | Reopens approx. 9 a.m. Second Street east and westbound at Scott Street | Reopens approx. 9 a.m. Main, Louisiana and Center streets northbound at Markham Street | Reopen approx. 2 p.m. Main northbound at Second Street | Reopens approx. 2 p.m. Cones on 6th Street, from 6th to Roundabout | Reopen as course clears Broadway Bridge southbound to Cantrell Road | Reopens approx. 4 p.m.



5:30 a.m. Broadway Bridge southbound on North Little Rock side | Reopens approx. 8:45 a.m. Broadway Bridge northbound on Little Rock side | Reopens approx. 8:45 a.m. Temporary road closures along marathon/half marathon courses | Reopens at conclusion of race



7:30 a.m. Chester southbound at 6th Street | Reopens approx. Noon Chester Street exit from I-630 – both east and westbound | Reopens approx. 11:30 a.m.



8 a.m. Brookwood southbound at Cedar Hill | Reopens approx. 3 p.m. Markham/Third Street from Martin Luther King, Jr., to Kavanaugh | Reopens as course clears



Officials said that, apart from the LaHarpe Boulevard closure, the entire course should be open to traffic by 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on the race and road closings, visit LittleRockMarathon.com.