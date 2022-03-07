LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 2oth Little Rock Marathon wrapped up after a weekend full of events and runners making their way through rainy capital city streets.

Cameron Beckett of Little Rock and Elizabeth Dollas of Massachusetts are the winners, with Beckett finishing the race in 2 hours and 40 minutes and Dollas breaking the tape in 3 hours and 2 minutes.

The Little Rock runner is getting used to picking up wins in his hometown. Less than four months ago he took first the delayed 2021 half-marathon.

Jesse Becker picked up the 2022 Half-Marathon crown and spoke highly of the event.

“I honestly haven’t run too many, but this was a good one,” Becker said. “It was a good environment out there. It was hilly, which is a good challenge. I liked it a lot, it was fun running along the river.”

The marathon draws thousands of runners from around the world, and while some run for fun, others take on the challenge for life.

Runner “Pacer Tom” Perri from Minnesota was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2018. The lifelong runner decided he wouldn’t let his terminal disease stop him from running, and he’s now about 20 races away from hitting that 600 mark.

Perri said that out of all of his races, the Little Rock Marathon is his favorite.

“The race directors are wonderful to me. The whole community’s been wonderful to me,” he explained. “It’s been an amazing experience, and that’s why I keep coming back. From the time I first came here, it was everything.”

Perri said anyone can always find the motivation to run, and he hopes more people join him at next year’s race, which he’s already excited about.