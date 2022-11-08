LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In an order filed Tuesday afternoon, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has been ordered to testify in court.

Scott has been ordered by the court to testify as to why the city should not be held in contempt of court for refusing to provide specified public records in accordance with another court order from late last month.

This order is a part of a growing lawsuit against the city from blogger Matt Campbell for not following the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Campbell filed his appeal in late September in which he alleged that he had made three requestions for certain public records, which were not provided as required under the Arkansas FOIA.

The mayor has been ordered to appear in court by Nov. 16.