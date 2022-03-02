LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on efforts to improve public safety in the city.

Scott will be joined by the Little Rock Police Department Chief Keith Humphrey and Michael Sanders with the Office of Neighborhood Safety to update the city on measures taken in response to violent crime in the community.

In February, the City Board and Scott declared gun violence in Little Rock a public health emergency after a four-hour meeting.

Weeks after the public health emergency declaration, the city announced plans to push nearly $2 million help curb the violence through intervention and community programs.

The mayor is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.