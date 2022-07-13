LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. held a news conference on Wednesday morning to discuss the city’s public safety efforts.

During the conference, Scott noted that incidents of violent crime per month have dropped every month since March.

Scott credited the effort as a testament to the city’s holistic approach in targeting crime reduction efforts. He then went on to say that we are safer today as it relates to violent crime as we were last year.

This update comes as the city is reporting an overall drop in violent crime at the halfway point in 2022, even as the city is on a record-breaking pace in homicides and robberies.

Scott was joined by leaders in the Little Rock Police Department and the Office of Neighborhood Safety to provide an update on measures being taken to promote public safety in the community.