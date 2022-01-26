Little Rock Mayor names new chief of staff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced on Wednesday that Kendra Pruitt will serve as chief of staff beginning February 1.

Pruitt has served as senior advisor to the mayor since 2019.

“Over the past three years, Kendra has demonstrated strong leadership and adept counsel in the midst of crises, leading our administration’s policy efforts related to COVID-19 response, neighborhood safety, and equitable economics,” Mayor Scott said. “She will now be responsible for the city’s overall strategy development for our various departments in an effort to improve efficiency, while promoting and ensuring equity, to enhance our diverse neighborhoods and improve quality of life for all residents.”

Pruitt will be taking over for Charles Blake, who has resigned effective January 31 to pursue a career opportunity in the private sector.

“I am forever grateful to Blake for his counsel and leadership through change and crises and his willingness to serve the residents of Little Rock,” Scott said. “I look forward to seeing his strategic prowess and leadership shared in his future endeavors.”

Blake, a former state representative who resigned as House Minority Leader to join Scott’s administration, joined in May 2019 as chief of staff.

“It’s been an honor to serve my city, my home, the past two and a half years. I’m happy to leave the city in strong and capable hands and look forward to serving from a new vantage point,” Blake said.