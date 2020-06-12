Little Rock ministers talk about issues in our country and how to move forward

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The death of George Floyd sparked two weeks of protest across the country. People expressed their frustration about several issues and say they’ve had enough.

But now many are asking how can we move forward.

Our Re’Chelle Turner spoke to Pastor Phillip L. Pointer Sr. at St Mark Baptist Church, Rabbi Pinchus Ciment at Lubavitch of Arkansas, and Pastor Drew Cline at South City Church about what’s happening in the country.

“It seems like we are in the middle of a social revolution. I think it’s positive in many ways,” Pastor Pointer said.

“It is certainly a very very difficult and challenging time because there are many many different thoughts and emotions going through people’s eyes,” Rabbi Ciment said.

“There’s a time to weep and there’s a time to mourn. I think that’s where we are at we need to slow down. Listen, weep and mourn,” Pastor Drew Cline said.

Each had a different message but says it’s important to address police brutality, racism, and racial injustice.

“You know we can’t fix what we won’t face and so it’s viral that we have conversations that make uncomfortable,” Pastor Point said.

“As part of the Jewish faith and I was during the riots in crown heights in Brooklyn New York in 1991 and I experienced first hand what it means to be persecuted for no other reasons other than the fact that I was a Jew,” Rabbi Ciment said.

“It’s something that conversation wise we are saying that all the time it’s ramped up now obviously because it’s such a heightened situation around the country but it’s upmost important for the church to be sensitive of those that are hurting,” Pastor Drew Cline at South City Church said.

Many others who have died in police custody are still seeking justice but what will it take to change things?

“It’s going to take some sticktoitiveness it’s going to take some consistency,” Pastor Pointer said.

“I believe it’s a two-prong approach one approach is the people, the actors today the ones with the unhealthy attitudes have to be addressed this is something you have to stop doing,” Rabbi Ciment said.

“That’s a difficult question. I don’t know if I have the right answer but I just feel inclined to pray,” Pastor Cline said.

Each minister also said they talk about these issues in their place of worship.