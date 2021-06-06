Little Rock motorcycle rally held in honor of disabled veterans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Motorcycle riders took to the open road for veterans in need today for a flag transfer ceremony.

The flag being carried is on a 115-day journey across American with a city-to-city relay raising funds to support disabled vets.

The flag arrived in Little Rock Sunday and will be escorted to Monroe, Louisiana Monday.

“It represents the wounded soldiers that have been injured, and their families that are still here, and the funds raised by this go directly to them and only to them,” Sandy Spangler, Vietnam Veteran said.

The 14,500 mile journey will end in Las Vegas on September 11th.

You can find out more and donate to their journey HERE.